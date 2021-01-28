 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Billings, MT

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Billings, MT

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit billingsgazette.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News