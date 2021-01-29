Billings residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. The Billings area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on billingsgazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Billings, MT
