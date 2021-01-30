Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Billings, MT

 Skip to main content
Cool temperatures will blanket the Billings area Friday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit billingsgazette.com for local news and weather.

