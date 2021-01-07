Billings folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on billingsgazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Billings, MT
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Billings Saturday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
This evening's outlook for Billings: Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures in Billings…
Billings residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. Keep an eye on the …
Temperatures in Billings will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Winds sho…
Temperatures in Billings will be cool today. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Winds should…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Billings area Friday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. …
This evening in Billings: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Billings residents should expe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Billings: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Billi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Billings: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.…
Billings's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Billings area Tuesday. It lo…