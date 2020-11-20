 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2020 in Billings, MT

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2020 in Billings, MT

{{featured_button_text}}

Billings folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. The Billings area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until 12:15AM MST FRI. Keep an eye on billingsgazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News