Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Billings, MT

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Billings Wednesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Billings area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until 1:45PM MST THU. Keep an eye on billingsgazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

