Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Billings

Tonight's weather conditions in Billings: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Billings residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit billingsgazette.com for more weather updates.