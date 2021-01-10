Billings's evening forecast: Low clouds and fog. Areas of freezing fog. Low around 25F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Billings residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 11:00 PM MST. Keep an eye on billingsgazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Billings
