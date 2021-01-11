Jan. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Billings

For the drive home in Billings: Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Billings tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit billingsgazette.com for local news and weather.