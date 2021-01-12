 Skip to main content
Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Billings

Jan. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Billings

Tonight's weather conditions in Billings: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit billingsgazette.com.

