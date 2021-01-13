 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Billings

Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Billings

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Billings: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Billings folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 6:00 AM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST. Stay in the know. Visit billingsgazette.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News