Jan. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Billings

Tonight's weather conditions in Billings: Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Billings folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning from WED 6:00 AM MST until THU 6:00 PM MST.