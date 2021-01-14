 Skip to main content
Jan. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Billings

This evening's outlook for Billings: Partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Billings residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 40 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning until THU 6:00 PM MST. Stay in the know. Visit billingsgazette.com for local news and weather.

