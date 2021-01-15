This evening's outlook for Billings: Generally clear skies. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Billings Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on billingsgazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Billings
