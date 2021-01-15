 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Billings

Jan. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Billings

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Billings: Generally clear skies. Low 22F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Billings Friday. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on billingsgazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News