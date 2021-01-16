For the drive home in Billings: Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Billings will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until SAT 7:00 PM MST. Visit billingsgazette.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Billings
