Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Billings

Billings's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Billings area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit billingsgazette.com.

Local Weather

