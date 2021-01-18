 Skip to main content
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Billings

This evening's outlook for Billings: Light rain early. Then remaining cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 34F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Monday, Billings people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit billingsgazette.com for more weather updates.

