Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Billings

This evening's outlook for Billings: Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Billings Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit billingsgazette.com.

