This evening's outlook for Billings: Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Billings Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit billingsgazette.com.
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Billings
