Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Billings

Tonight's weather conditions in Billings: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures in Billings will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Visit billingsgazette.com for more weather updates.

