Billings's evening forecast: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Billings people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on billingsgazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Billings
