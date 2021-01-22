 Skip to main content
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Billings

Billings's evening forecast: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Billings tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 17 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit billingsgazette.com.

