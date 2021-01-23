Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Billings

For the drive home in Billings: A few passing clouds. Low 16F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Billings people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. 16 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit billingsgazette.com.