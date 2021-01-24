Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Billings

Billings's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low near 15F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Billings people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit billingsgazette.com for local news and weather.