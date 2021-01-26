Billings's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 20.37. A 11-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit billingsgazette.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Billings
