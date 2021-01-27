For the drive home in Billings: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Billings tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Billings area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on billingsgazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Billings
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecast…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Billings Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . A 11-degree low …
Billings's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low near 15F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Billings people should be prepared for temperatures …
Billings's evening forecast: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just abo…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Billings area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. Winds sho…
Billings's evening forecast: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Billings people shoul…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperat…