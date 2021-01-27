 Skip to main content
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Billings

For the drive home in Billings: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Billings tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Billings area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on billingsgazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

