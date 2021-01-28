For the drive home in Billings: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Billings residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Billings area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit billingsgazette.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Billings
