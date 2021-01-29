 Skip to main content
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Billings

This evening's outlook for Billings: Some clouds. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Billings Friday. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on billingsgazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

