Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Billings

This evening in Billings: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Billings residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit billingsgazette.com.