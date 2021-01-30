Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Billings

Tonight's weather conditions in Billings: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Billings residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on billingsgazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.