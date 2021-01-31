This evening in Billings: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Billings Sunday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit billingsgazette.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Billings
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at . Today's forecast…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperat…
Billings residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees toda…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . A 11-degree low …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Billings Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Billings area Friday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degre…
Billings residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tod…
This evening's outlook for Billings: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 13F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoo…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low …
Billings's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures …