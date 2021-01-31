 Skip to main content
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Billings

This evening in Billings: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Billings Sunday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit billingsgazette.com for local news and weather.

