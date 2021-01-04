 Skip to main content
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Billings

Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Billings

This evening's outlook for Billings: Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures in Billings will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit billingsgazette.com.

