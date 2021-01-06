Tonight's weather conditions in Billings: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Billings area Wednesday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit billingsgazette.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Billings
