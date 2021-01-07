 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Billings

Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Billings

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Billings: Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Billings area Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Administrative Message until THU 6:45 PM MST. Visit billingsgazette.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News