Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Billings

Billings's evening forecast: Periods of snow. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Billings tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on billingsgazette.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.