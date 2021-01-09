This evening's outlook for Billings: Cloudy skies. Areas of freezing fog. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Billings Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit billingsgazette.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Billings
