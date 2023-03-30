Hello and thanks for signing up for this newsletter! Every other week, you’ll receive the latest stories on Indigenous issues and communities. Lee Montana’s Indigenous Communities Reporter Nora Mabie covers the seven reservations and 12 tribes in Montana. In your inbox, you’ll find stories about language preservation, tribal council and federal elections, conservation efforts, community initiatives, how policy affects Native communities, and much more. Story selection will also occasionally include relevant content from neighboring states, regions and tribes. Thanks for subscribing and happy reading!
Welcome to Indigenous Communities
