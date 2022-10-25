West soccer combined asset (print only)

MISSOULA — Kassidy Kirgan had no time to hang her head Tuesday.

The Missoula Sentinel senior goalie was up to take a penalty kick seconds after she had allowed one to Billings West goalie Maria Ackerman. The Spartans were in a 3-3 tie with the Golden Bears heading to the fifth round of kicks, and a miss from Kirgan would give West the chance to win the State AA semifinal matchup at Sentinel.

Kirgan slotted home her goal past Ackerman in the lower left corner to give Sentinel a 4-3 lead. She had to turn around and try to make a save on the fifth and final penalty kick. She guessed correctly, leaning to her right and popping up the shot from Avery Lambourne with both hands. The ball bounced off the top of the crossbar and rolled over the net.

It took Kirgan a second to realize that Sentinel had just clinched its second-ever trip to the state championship game and its first since 2015. It wasn’t until she saw her teammates running toward her at the north goal that she knew they had officially knocked off the defending state champions.

“It’s so amazing,” she said amid a sea of celebratory players, coaches and family. “I can’t believe it. It’s the most indescribable feeling. I’m so excited right now. I’m shaking.”

Kirgan was still sporting a brace on her left arm after she had missed the first half of the season because she dislocated her elbow. The Spartans have been riding high since she returned and since senior Haley Wolsky, the team’s leading scorer, came back after missing the first half of the year because of a torn quad. They beat Flathead in the first round of the playoffs and upset Billings Skyview in the quarterfinals.

Wolsky had her shot attempt to open the penalty kick session saved by Ackerman. After West’s Grace Curnow sent a shot off the post, Sentinel senior Lilly Allen scored in the top right corner to give Sentinel a 1-0 lead. As a captain, she tried to keep Sentinel believing in each other to keep the season on the right track while Kirgan and Wolsky were sidelined earlier in the year. During PKs, she kept yelling to Kirgan: "It just takes one (save)."

“I went up there and knew I had to put it in for my teammates to try and get them going,” she said. “Every one of them steps up and we have so much trust in each other that it just works for us. When Kassidy gets in the goal or she steps up to take one, you just believe in her because you can always lean on her. She’s a confident person and she will rarely let you down. She works so hard it’s unbelievable. You just believe. I think belief got us to where we are today.”

Sentinel and West combined for seven consecutive goals in the PK session, starting with Allen’s make. West’s Neleh Bergstrom tied it 1-1 through two rounds. Sentinel’s Phoebe Knellhorne and West’s Adriana Davey made it 2-2 after three rounds. Sentinel’s Teya Lochridge and West’s Ackerman made it 3-3 after four rounds.

Then it was Kirgan’s turn to step up and take a PK. Sentinel coach Dan Lochridge had no doubt in Kirgan, who he called “the best goalkeeper in the state.”

“When their keeper made her’s on Kassidy, I kind of felt like that was game over,” he said, “because Kassidy is such a competitor she wasn’t going to let that keeper make her’s while Kassidy steps up and misses. It wasn’t going to happen. She stepped up and made that and I knew she had the confidence to make that last save after she made her PK.”

West had its share of chances to win in regulation or overtime to continue its season. The Golden Bears had beat Billings Senior in the first round on penalty kicks and then upset top-seeded Hellgate in the quarterfinals on a first-half penalty kick.

In the first half, Kirgan made an athletic save when she elevated high by the crossbar to her left and slapped the ball out of bounds. West coach Rob Zimmerman called it “one of the best saves I’ve seen from a high school goalkeeper.” Later in the rain-soaked first half, Kirgan slipped in net, but Davey slipped as she took her shot from 18 yards out and sent the attempt wide right.

West freshman Reagan Soucy put a shot off the right post with eight minutes left in regulation. With less than a minute left, West’s Mary Spear put a shot the crossbar, the ball bounced straight down and Kirgan scrambled to cover the ball. In overtime, Sentinel freshman Breanna Smith was unable to convert an 18-yard shot when Ackerman was caught outside the box.

“It’s a cruel part of this game to end it that way on PKs,” West coach Rob Zimmerman said. “It’s tough. I thought both teams played really well and left everything out there. Proud of my girls for the fight and effort they put out there today. It just wasn’t our day. Sentinel was well organized.”