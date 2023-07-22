DEATHS: A mountain climber and a cliff diver have died in separate incidents at national recreation spots in the American West. The Salt Lake Tribune reports that 36-year-old Cory Ryan Ehrnschwender of Cincinnati died while cliff-jumping at Lake Powell. The lake is located in southern Utah and northern Arizona. His body was recovered by a dive team Friday. And an accident in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park has claimed the life of an Idaho man. The Idaho Statesman reports Braydan Duree of Kuna, Idaho, died from significant injuries after falling about 50 feet from a jagged peak on the Grand Teton.
Western recreation deaths
