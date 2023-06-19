MONDAY

June 19, 2023

The 8th Annual Black Music Honors

Bounce TV, 5 p.m.

The latest installment of this annual celebration of influential Black American musical artists was taped May 19 in Atlanta and airs in this Bounce broadcast as part of its Black Music Month celebration. This year's honorees are Missy Elliott, Jeffrey Osborne, SWV, Evelyn "Champagne" King and The Hawkins Family. Also featured is a salute to the late Bobby Caldwell's soulful legacy. Performers include Tamar Braxton, Anthony Hamilton, Tina Campbell, Robin Thicke, Juvenile, Lil' Mo and more. LeToya Luckett and DeRay Davis return as co-hosts.

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom

CNN & OWN, 6 p.m. Live; preshow at 5 p.m. on CNN, post-show at 9 p.m. on OWN

This concert experience, returning for its second year and produced by a team of Black creators, marks the federal Juneteenth holiday with a diverse lineup featuring essential artists and sounds from the African diaspora, performing at the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Artists include Miguel, Kirk Franklin, SWV, Davido, Coi Leray, Jodeci and more. On CNN, the special is preceded by an hourlong spotlight on African American advocates, trailblazers and creators, while OWN will feature a post-show presentation.

Xernona Clayton: A Life in Black and White

Bounce TV, 7 p.m.

This documentary airing for the Juneteenth holiday celebrates the life of perhaps the most unheralded civil rights icon and African American pioneer of our time: Xernona Clayton. The program follows her nearly century-long life, from her years working closely with Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King through her pioneering broadcasting career with Ted Turner. Offering insights are those who have been part of Clayton's life, including former Ambassador Andrew Young, Martin Luther King III, T.I., Chris Tucker and others.

The Rising

The CW, 7 p.m.

Neve (Clara Rugaard) senses a supernatural presence and wants to fi nd others like her.

American Ninja Warrior

NBC, 7 p.m.

The qualifying rounds continue in Los Angeles, with Ninjas from across the country taking on the world's most challenging obstacle course. New obstacle The Cubes makes its debut tonight.

The Great American Recipe

PBS, 9 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

This fun and uplifting cooking competition that celebrates the multiculturalism that makes American food unique returns for its eight-episode second season on a new night. Season 2 introduces viewers to a new group of inventive home cooks competing to wow the judges with their signature dishes. Alejandra Ramos returns as host, and renowned chefs Leah Cohen, Tiff any Derry and Graham Elliot are back as judges and mentors.

The Wall

NBC, 8 p.m.

Engaged couple Rachel and Chris, from Loveland, Colorado, take on the heat and contend for a chance to win big on the Wall.

Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture

E!, 9 p.m. ■ New Series

This four-part, two-night (concluding tomorrow) special event, executive produced by Stephen Curry and narrated by La La Anthony, explores how the influence of Black culture has changed music, television, sports and film forever. An array of celebrities are on hand to share their stories of achievements in these pop-culture categories. Two hourlong episodes air tonight: "Music" and "Television."