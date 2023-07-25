TUESDAY

July 25, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Jim Gaffigan: Dark Pale

Prime Video

Actor/comedian Jim Gaffigan returns with his 10th stand-up special, his third on Prime Video, presenting his unique and hilarious observations on everything from funerals and family to balloon rides.

Down to Earth With Zac Efron

The CW, 7 p.m.

Before Zac heads to Paris to learn about its water system, he joins actress Anna Kendrick for an H2O lesson.

America's Got Talent

NBC, 7 p.m.

Judge Simon Cowell and host Terry Crews look back at the most memorable auditions in America's Got Talent and Britain's Got Talent history.

Southern Storytellers

PBS, 8 p.m.

Six of the South's most influential creators — author Angie Thomas, singer-songwriters Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, author Michael Twitty, country legend Lyle Lovett and screenwriter Qui Nguyen — take viewers home to the places that define them.

Fantastic Friends

The CW, 8 p.m.

James and Oliver Phelps track fellow Harry Potter alum Bonnie Wright down to the eco-haven of Iceland.

Shark Week 2023 Continues

Discovery Channel, Beginning at 9 p.m.

Three new specials premiere tonight. Mako Mania: Battle for California shows how, off the coast of Los Angeles, a new population of super Makos is challenging great whites for their hunting territories. Then, in Raiders of the Lost Shark, expert Matt Dicken and Shark Week legend Dickie Chivell embark on a relentless quest to locate an elusive and colossal shark named Duchess, who mysteriously vanished from the waters off Gansbaai, South Africa, years ago. Finally, Monster Hammerheads: Killer Instinct follows Dr. Tristan Guttridge as he tries to prove his theory that hammerhead sharks can reach monster sizes by hunting other species of sharks.

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge

NBC, 9 p.m.

Hot Wheels super fans Kris Parker and Lauren Partin face off in transforming an ordinary vehicle into an extraordinary Hot Wheels showstopper, inspired by personal stories, interests and pop-culture touchstones. Rutledge Wood hosts.

Windy City Rehab: Alison's Dream Home

HGTV, 10 p.m. ■ New Series

This is the largest and most personal project ever for popular designer and home-renovation expert Alison Victoria. Millions of fans have watched Alison's latest life chapters unfold in her hit show Windy City Rehab, and now she transforms her current Chicago office — a 6,700-square-foot warehouse built in 1927 — into her very own dream home in this three-episode series. After securing approvals to rezone the space as residential, Alison will stretch her design and renovation skills like never before to create a spectacular retreat complete with a custom chef's kitchen, great room, primary suite, gym, theater, all-season courtyard and spa.

Justified: City Primeval

FX, 11 p.m.

In "Backstabbers," the third episode of this Justified limited series, Raylan (Timothy Olyphant) and the Detroit Police round up suspects in the murders of a judge and his assistant.