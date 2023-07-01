SATURDAY

July 1, 2023

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Cycling: Tour de France: Stage 1

NBC, 6 a.m. Live

The world's most prestigious cycling race gears up in Bilbao, Spain, where the peloton starts a grueling three-week odyssey over 2,115 miles. NBC, USA Network and Peacock have live and tape-delayed coverage through July 23.

MLB Baseball

FS1 & FOX, beginning at Noon Live

Saturday MLB action on FOX Sports opens with the New York Yankees at the St. Louis Cardinals in an afternoon game on FS1. In primetime on FOX, viewers will see either the Cleveland Guardians at the Chicago Cubs, the L.A. Dodgers at the Kansas City Royals or the Tampa Bay Rays at the Seattle Mariners.

USFL Football: Championship

NBC,6 p.m. Live

The second season of the new USFL comes to an end with the championship game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Extraordinary Birder With Christian Cooper

Nat Geo Wild, 8 p.m..

Christian Cooper sets out to explore the outstanding bird life on the Big Island of Hawaii. Among lush rainforests and rocky lava terrain, he meets a majestic Hawaiian hawk, feeds adorable baby white terns and joins a wild goose chase — all while learning what makes Hawaii's feathered residents so exceptional.

My Professor's Guide to Murder

Lifetime, 9 p.m. ■ Original Film

A bestselling murder-mystery writer (Landon Ashworth) is invited to be a guest lecturer at a prestigious university when a graduate student (Rae DeRosa) begins to suspect he is responsible for a grisly campus murder.