WASHINGTON — Chef Edward Lee says food, at its best, tells a story. And the story he wants told with the meal he's whipping up for next week's White House state dinner is of the deep connection between the United States and its ally South Korea.

President Joe Biden is hosting South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday for a state visit, including a glitzy state dinner, and the White House invited Lee, a Korean American chef and restaurateur, to help prepare the meal.

The White House gave The Associated Press an exclusive preview of its plans to use Lee as a “guest chef” for the meal and of its high-wattage lineup for the after-dinner entertainment: Broadway stars Norm Lewis, Lea Salonga and Jessica Vosk.

In an interview with the AP, Lee said “Korean food and American food can merge together and create this beautiful hybrid that is unique and delicious."

He said any iconic American food, if spiked with a "little Korean flavor or Korean spice,” will still be familiar, but it will just be different and unique. Real food for thought, he said.

“Your mind becomes curious about more than just the flavors,” Lee said. “When food is at its best, it tells a story.”

A state visit is the highest diplomatic honor the U.S. reserves for its closest allies, and Biden so far has extended just two such invitations. The first went to France last December.

Every component of a state visit, from the booming 21-gun salute for the leader's arrival, to the glitz and glamour on display at the black-tie state dinner, is designed to highlight ties between the U.S. and its ally. Yoon's visit will mark 70 years of U.S.-South Korea relations.

White House social secretary Carlos Elizondo reached out to the New York City-born chef about two months ago to seek his help with the dinner. Lee's cooking style is one that meshes two cuisines: Korean food and food from the Southern U.S.

Lee recently spent two days at the White House testing recipes and plating meals, offering tastes to first lady Jill Biden and her staff, who are responsible for the dinner and who helped develop the menu. He worked with White House executive chef Cristeta Comerford and her staff.

The experience was nerve-wracking.

“I’ve been on ‘Top Chef,’ where I’ve had to cook for some very high-powered chefs who were critiquing my food, and this was probably more pressure than the TV show,” Lee said of having the first lady be the judge of his kitchen creations.

The 50-year-old husband and father couldn’t say what's on the menu. The White House will be releasing those details on Monday. But the menu has been finalized, Lee said, practically breathing a sigh of relief during Thursday's telephone interview.