William Barr says judge’s ruling for special master in Trump documents probe is ‘deeply flawed’

Former Attorney General William Barr slammed as “deeply flawed” the decision by a federal judge to appoint a special master in the Mar-a-Lago top-secret documents probe.

The onetime loyalist of former President Donald Trump didn’t mince words as he predicted the decision of U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon would be overturned on appeal.

“The opinion I think was wrong, and I think the government should appeal it.” Barr said on Fox News. ”it’s deeply flawed in a number of ways.”

Using a baseball analogy, Barr predicted that even if the special master decision is upheld, it would only slow down the case.

“I don’t think it changes the ballgame,” Barr said. “We’ll just have a rain delay for a couple of innings.”

Barr also suggested it was likely that his ex-boss will eventually be indicted for mishandling classified documents — and rightfully so.

“The government has very strong evidence of what it really needs to determine whether to file charges,” Barr said. “Government documents were taken. Classified information was taken. Classified documents were not handled appropriately.”