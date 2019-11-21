SINGER MEMOIR: James Taylor isn’t working on a typical rock star memoir.
The singer-songwriter has a deal with producer-distributor Audible for the audio-only “Break Shot,” focusing on his early years and ending on “the cusp” of his 1970s fame. Scheduled for early 2020, the book features an interview with journalist Bill Flanagan and highlights from his music. Taylor’s hits include “Fire and Rain,” “You’ve Got a Friend” and Handy Man.”
In a statement Thursday, Taylor said the book would cover his “beginnings,” the “on-ramp to the road” he still travels on. Taylor grew up in Massachusetts and North Carolina and by the late 1960s had attracted enough admirers to sign with the Beatles’ Apple label.
The Amazon.com-owned Audible has previously reached deals with Robert Caro and Michel Lewis, among others.
AUTHOR TRIBUTE: In offering tribute to Toni Morrison, speakers from Oprah Winfrey to Fran Lebowitz on Thursday each shared a very different, but equally special portrait of the late Nobel laureate, who died in August at 88.
Angela Davis remembered a dear friend who helped launch her writing career and would jot down notes for what became the classic “Song of Solomon” as she cooked eggs for her family. Lebowitz marveled at Morrison’s seemingly photographic memory of the bad reviews she had received. Winfrey spoke of Morrison’s majestic, sometimes intimidating presence, and of the complexity of her work, books such as “Beloved” for which a single reading was not enough. She also acknowledged that her heroine, so down to earth on some occasions, was well aware that she really was Toni Morrison.
“She told me once, ‘I’ve always known I was gallant,’” Winfrey confided to thousands gathered Thursday at Manhattan’s historic Cathedral of St. John the Divine. “Who says that? Who even goes there?”
The setting was suitably grand for an author who may well stand as the essential American literary voice of her time, one who universalized the stories of black Americans. Attendees were young and old, of varied genders and races, members of the publishing world and longtime fans. They filled the front seats, and the back seats. Some sat quietly through the roughly 100-minute ceremony, others murmured, affirmed and cheered out loud.
A LITTLE TIPSY: Country singer Sam Hunt was arrested for driving under the influence and violation of the open container law after police in Nashville stopped him for driving the wrong way down a one-way road.
Hunt was arrested Thursday morning, booked into jail and released on $2,500 bond, according to WKRN-TV.
According to an arrest warrant, police found a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway and swerving in and out of his lane. Police said the driver, identified as Sam Hunt, had two empty beer containers next to him and said he had been drinking alcohol “recently.”
A representative for Hunt didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Hunt’s hits include “Body Like a Back Road,” “House Party” and “Take Your Time.”