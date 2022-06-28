Wire grill brush danger

Dear Heloise: I have read your column off and on for years. I think it was on or about Thursday, June 9, that your column included a letter from a reader who had a suggestion for using a worn grill brush. I cringed when I read the suggestion -- not that it wasn't a good idea, but because no one should ever use a wire brush on their barbecue grill.

A few years back I read an article about what can happen when a person does use a wire brush on their grill. Individual wires can come off the brush and, unbeknownst to the user, stick to the grill. If this happens, that little wire can actually attach itself to a piece of meat or whatever is being cooked, and wind up in some poor soul's mouth -- or worse -- stuck in his or her throat. I'm sure it is very scary and uncomfortable and probably requires a trip to the ER.

I have barbecued a lot my entire life and had always used a wire brush to clean the grill. I now use a scraper made especially for cleaning grills. Thanks. -- Skip, via email

Dear Heloise: Three years ago I started using a lemon-based detergent booster in my dishwasher. While the glassware sparkles beautifully, the glaze on my fine porcelain has nearly worn off and the colors are fading on the most-used and most-washed pieces!

The main ingredient in the booster is citric acid, which I have now discovered should be avoided due to its effect on glazes and colors. I hope this helps other collectors of beautiful china. -- Barbara Kogerman, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Dear Heloise: In regard to recent hints about opening plastic produce bags at the grocery store, consider investing in reusable produce bags. They are convenient, washable and help cut down on wasteful plastics. Actually, most fruits and veggies don't need to be put in a bag because they will be washed prior to being consumed. -- Cindy Conley, via email

Dear Heloise: You printed a letter encouraging people to put ID tags on their pet's collar giving contact information. I put a second ID tag with the information for a second person to contact in case I cannot be reached. I use my daughter because she lives in the same town. I give her name, relationship, address and phone number. When I used to take my dog with me to visit my son in another state, I had a tag that read, "If in Michigan ..." with his information. That proved very helpful when the dog got out of my son's yard. A neighbor brought the dog back. -- Peggy Lehman, via email

Dear Heloise: I've read your and your mother's columns for decades and often learn something new from them. I've also submitted ideas, and you've published some. Here's a new one: I've observed people throwing away their slightly used aluminum foil. I smooth out the wrinkles, wash it, fold it gently and put it aside for reuse. -- Gwendolyn Farnam, Three Forks, Montana

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0