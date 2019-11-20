MADISON, Wis. — The support for impeaching and removing President Donald Trump from office is at just 40% in the key swing state of Wisconsin, as Republicans rally around the embattled president, a poll released Wednesday showed.
“You’ve got Republicans coming home to Trump,” said Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette University Law School poll.
The poll showed 40% of respondents support impeaching and removing Trump. It was 44% last month, within the poll’s 4.1-point margin of error. In the latest poll, 53% said they do not support Trump’s impeachment and removal from office, compared with 51% in October. Comparing the results from October and November, support for impeachment and removal declined slightly among Democrats.
The poll of 801 registered voters was taken between Nov. 13 and Nov. 17, just as Democratic-led impeachment hearings began. The prior poll was done before Democrats launched the hearings.