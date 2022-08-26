With flooding at Stillwater Mine, Sibanye US production down 23%

In its operating and financial results report for the first half of 2022, Sibanye Stillwater reported that the company’s profits were down 51% from the record profits in the first half of 2021. One of the factors which affected the 2022 results was the historic flooding in the Billings and Yellowstone National Park area on June 12 and 13.

In a report on its U.S. platinum group metals operations, the company said production from its Stillwater mine about 80 miles from Billings was suspended for seven weeks as a result of the flooding. Mining and metallurgical operations were largely unaffected, the company said, but severe damage to critical infrastructure restricted access to the Stillwater mine. Infrastructure and services were restored through a collaboration of all stakeholders, including local and state authorities, communities, and landowners.

Sibanye Stillwater said its partners Franco Nevada and Wheaton donated $150,000 to flood relief efforts.

There were no safety incidents at the mine during the flooding, the company said.

The production suspension had an estimated impact of 60,000 ounces for 2022. The lower mined production also impacted recycling feed rates at the company’s recycling facility, because production from the mine is needed for blending with high grade autocatalyst feedstock.

In the operating and financial results report, Sibanye Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman said the company’s performance for the six months which ended June 30, 2022 “reflects the deterioration in the global economic and political environment during the first half of 2022, and a challenging period for the group due to significant disruptions experienced at the South Africa gold and U.S. PGM operations.”

The U.S. PGM operations mined 2E PGM production of 230,039 ounces in the first half of 2022. This was a 23% decline from the first half of 2021, which the company said was “a result of ongoing operational constraints and the temporary suspension of operations at the Stillwater mine” following the flooding.

“Considering the significant operational disruptions during the period, and the deterioration in the macro-economic environment, the group's financial performance for the first half of 2022 was notable,” Froneman said.

The company’s profit of $803 million in the first half of 2022 was 51% lower than the record profit of $1.7 billion in the first half of 2021, but was higher than the $544 million profit in the second half of 2021 and was “the third highest six-month period profit achieved since the group's initial listing in 2013.”

With the South Africa gold and U.S. PGM operations resuming production, “the outlook for the remainder of 2022 is significantly improved,” Froneman said.