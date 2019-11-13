Wall Street capped a wobbly day for stocks with another record-setting finish Wednesday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 index each eked out a modest gain that was good enough to nudge them to record highs. The Nasdaq closed just below its all-time high set a day earlier.
The latest milestones came after the market bounced back from a late-afternoon slide that coincided with a published report that highlighted snags in the ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations.
The S&P 500 rose 2.20 points, or 0.1%, to 3,094.04, a record. The benchmark index edged past its last record close, set on Friday. It has now hit new highs 20 times this year, eclipsing the 19 it hit in 2018.
The Dow gained 92.10 points, or 0.3%, to 27,783.59. It also closed at a record high on Monday.
The Nasdaq dropped 3.99 points, or 0.1%, to 8,482.10.
Small-company stocks lagged the broader market, sending the Russell 2000 index down 5.94 points, or 0.4%, to 1,589.18.
More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange. Stock indexes in Europe finished broadly lower.