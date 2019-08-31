LOS ANGELES — A woman died in Death Valley National Park this week as temperatures soared to nearly 120 degrees.
The extreme heat is expected to continue through this weekend, with highs forecast at 120 degrees for Saturday and 122 for Sunday.
Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, emergency responders received calls about a non-responsive visitor south of Badwater, according to a news release from the National Park Service.
National park rangers as well as officials from the Inyo County Sheriff and California Highway Patrol headed to the scene, but the woman died before they arrived.
The cause of death is under investigation, and no other details were released. The high temperature in Death Valley that day was 119 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.