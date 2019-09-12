THESSALONIKI, Greece — The humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders says a 23-year-old woman who was airlifted off a ship carrying migrants rescued off Libya has given birth to a baby boy.
The Nigerian woman and her husband were transferred to Malta by a military helicopter on Wednesday after the Ocean Viking rescue ship called for a medical evacuation.
Doctors Without Borders, which runs the ship together with SOS Mediterranee, said the woman gave birth on Thursday in Malta. It said both mother and child were doing well.
The ship has requested a safe place of disembarkation in Malta or Italy for the 82 other migrants on board. The ship's operators say Malta rejected the request Thursday and Italy has not yet responded.
Meanwhile, Spain's far-right Vox party has proposed building a wall around two Spanish enclaves in north Africa to keep out migrants.
Vox general secretary Javier Ortega Smith argued Thursday that the walls are needed to stop what he called an "avalanche" of migrants breaching border fences to illegally enter Melilla and Ceuta, two Spanish cities on Morocco's coast.
The party doesn't think Spain should ask or expect Morocco to pay for the walls, unlike the wall on the southern U.S. border President Donald Trump insists Mexico should fund.
Spain's Interior Ministry says 3,624 migrants entered Melilla and Ceuta by land without authorization between the start of this year and the end of August. That is 951 fewer than during the same period in 2018.