The former Miss Michigan, stripped of her title last week after offensive tweets surfaced, has joined President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.
Kathy Zhu, 20, will be part of the Women for Trump Coalition Advisory Board.
The official Team Trump account tweeted the news on Thursday, calling her a “patriot who has continued to stand for American values despite being stripped of her crown.”
At a Women for Trump event in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., on Friday, Zhu said being openly conservative is “harder than coming out as, honestly, gay.”
Last week she received an email from the Michigan state director of Miss World America informing her that the title was revoked because her “social media accounts contain offensive, insensitive and inappropriate content that violate the organization’s rules and conditions.”
The social media posts pageant officials called into question were related to Muslim women wearing hijabs and to gun violence in the black community.